Featured photo: Ghana Jeong wears traditional Korean cloth at the NC Korean Festival, Greensboro, April 6, 2024.

On Saturday, hundreds of people enjoyed the weather in downtown Greensboro during the 2024 NC Korean Festival. The festival, which takes place yearly, draws people with food vendors, dancers, music and more.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani.

