Featured photo: W. Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro – A Trump supporter at Trump’s “Get Out The Vote Rally” in Greensboro days before Super Tuesday.

Shot in the Triad is a photoessay series by Greensboro photographer Carolyn de Berry. The series began with the paper in 2014 and aims to document both the quiet and monumental events that take place in the Triad.

Click on each photo to enlarge it.

2024 (JANUARY-DECEMBER)

N. Elm Street, Greensboro January morning. N. Cedar Street, Greensboro Scene from a Friday morning in January, downtown Greensboro. Summit Avenue, Greensboro Buy Here/Pay Here. Old Battleground Road, Greensboro Rest stop on the Nat Greene Trail at Lake Brandt. W. Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro A Trump supporter at Trump’s “Get Out The Vote Rally” in Greensboro days before Super Tuesday.