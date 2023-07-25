Photos by Jerry Cooper

On Monday night, 9th Wonder came home.

AKA Patrick Douthit, the graduate of Glenn High School and founder of the seminal hip-hop group Little Brother presided over “Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop with 9th Wonder: A Master Class and Panel Discussion” at the Reynolds Place Theatre to a packed house.

Since 2003, 9th Wonder has been a singular presence in hip hop, with as many accolades on the academic study of the form as he has garnered from performance and production. And he’s paid tribute by an astounding mural near the corner of 6th and Trade streets in downtown Winston-Salem that went up this month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

