On March 14, performers, costume designers and staff took TCB behind-the-scenes at the Greensboro Coliseum to show all of the magic that goes into a Cirque Du Soleil show. The tour, CORTEO, premiered at the Coliseum on March 14 and ran through Sunday.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani.

