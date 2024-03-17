On March 14, performers, costume designers and staff took TCB behind-the-scenes at the Greensboro Coliseum to show all of the magic that goes into a Cirque Du Soleil show. The tour, CORTEO, premiered at the Coliseum on March 14 and ran through Sunday.
Photos by Maaroupi Sani.
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Sayaka joined the alt-weekly world in 2014 when she interned for TCB. After moving to the Triangle and garnering bylines in Indy Week and Durham Magazine, she moved back to Greensboro and now covers culture and news. Her work has appeared in Rewire, Bitch, Bitter Southerner and the Audubon Society. In addition to working as the managing editor for TCB, she sits on the board of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, a national organization, as the diversity chair.
Leave a Reply