Featured photo: A Carolina Core fan celebrates his team’s goal during the game against Huntsville City FC on June 1, 2024 at Truist Point, High Point, N.C. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)
On June 1, Carolina Core Football Club kicked off their inaugural home opener at Truist Stadium in High Point. While the team lost to Huntsville City Football Club 4-1, the game was sold out, a sign that the team has strong support in the Triad.
The hosts opened the score at the 51st minute by Angel Aguas before the visitors scored twice by Foster Ajago (56) and Tyler Pasnik (65). Adem Sipic sealed the win for Huntsville City FC in the additional time with two goals (92-95mn). Carolina Core FC will play at home against FC Cincinnati 2 on June 15.
Photos by Maaroupi Sani
