Featured photo: Addie at the dog egg hunt in Greensboroon April 6, 2024.

On Saturday, dozens of dogs gathered at Griffin Dog Park in Greensboro to hunt for treat-filled eggs, a costume contest, shopping with vendors and more.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani

Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Aliza and her dog Addie at the Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Aliza and her dog Addie at Dog eggs hunt, Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Addie at the Dog eggs hunt, Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Heather Puryear with her dog Dory at the Dog eggs hunt, Greensboro, N.C on April 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Amber Deatherage with her her dog Walter at the Dog eggs hunt, Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.
Dog eggs hunt at Greensboro, N.C on April 6, 2024.

Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.

We believe that reporting can save the world.

The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.

All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.

⚡ Join The Society ⚡