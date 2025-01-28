On Jan. 25, dozens gathered in downtown Greensboro to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.

On Saturday afternoon, activists with Veterans for Peace, Movement of Humanity, NC Triad Communists and more marched down Elm Street to protest the incoming administration’s “policies of hate and greed,” according to one protester.

While calling out attention to Trump’s policies, the protesters also continued to call for a ceasefire and end to the genocide in Gaza, which has been going on for more than 14 month.

Photos by Brandon Demery