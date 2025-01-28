On Jan. 25, dozens gathered in downtown Greensboro to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.
On Saturday afternoon, activists with Veterans for Peace, Movement of Humanity, NC Triad Communists and more marched down Elm Street to protest the incoming administration’s “policies of hate and greed,” according to one protester.
While calling out attention to Trump’s policies, the protesters also continued to call for a ceasefire and end to the genocide in Gaza, which has been going on for more than 14 month.
Photos by Brandon Demery
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Leave a Reply