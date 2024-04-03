Featured photo: Pro-Palestinian activist Juliana Ganim protests the war in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024.
On Saturday, March 30, dozens of people showed up to a protest in downtown Greensboro to support Palestine and call for a ceasefire. Organizer Maitha Ali told
TCB that their protests in the past have ranged from 100-700 people.
Photos by Maaroupi Sani
Pro-Palestinian activists take the street of Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024 to condemn the killing of children in the Gaza conflict.
Pro-Palestinian activists protest in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024 to ask the Biden administration “to end all aid to Israel”.
Pro-Palestinian activists take the street of Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024 to condemn the killing of children in Gaza conflict.
Pro-Palestinian activist Juliana Ganim takes the street of Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024 to protest the war in Gaza.
Pro-Palestinian activists take the street of Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024 to ask the Biden administration to stop arming Israel.
Pro-Palestinian activists take the street of Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024 to ask the Biden administration to stop arming Israel.
Pro-Palestinian activists take the street of Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024 to ask the Biden administration to stop arming Israel.
Pro-Palestinian activist Juliana Ganim take the street of Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024 to protest the war in Gaza.
Pro-Palestinian activists take the street of Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024 to ask the Biden administration to stop arming Israel.
Pro-Palestinian activists take the street of Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024 to ask for” cease fire now” in Gaza war.
Pro-Palestinian activists protest the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian activist Maitha Ali protests the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian activists protest the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024, asking for “Cease fire now”.
Pro-Palestinian activist shares her view on the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian activist shares her view the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian activist Juliana Ganim protests the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian activist Nada Baker protests the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian activists take the street of Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024 to ask the Biden administration to stop arming Israel.
Pro-Palestinian activists take the street of Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024 to ask the Biden administration to stop arming Israel.
Pro-Palestinian activist Nick Brown protests the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024
Pro-Palestinian activist protests the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024, asking the Biden administration to ” end all US aid to Israel.
Pro-Palestinian protester Dan Bayer shares his view on the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024
Pro-Palestinian activist Sayid Ikar protests the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024
Pro-Palestinian activist Maitha Ali protests the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian activist Aya Abdelaziz protests the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024.
A pro-Palestinian activist protests the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024
Pro-Palestinian activist Maitha Ali protests the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024
Pro-Palestinian activist Maitha Ali protests the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian activist Maitha Ali protests the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024
Pro-Palestinian activist Juliana Ganim protests the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024.
Pro-Palestinians activists protest the War in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024.
