Featured photo: Pro-Palestinian activist Juliana Ganim protests the war in Gaza in Greensboro, N.C on March 30, 2024.

On Saturday, March 30, dozens of people showed up to a protest in downtown Greensboro to support Palestine and call for a ceasefire. Organizer Maitha Ali told TCB that their protests in the past have ranged from 100-700 people.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani

Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.

We believe that reporting can save the world.

The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.

All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.

⚡ Join The Society ⚡