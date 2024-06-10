Featured photo: A large audience at one house during this year’s Dunleath Porchfest (photo by Maaroupi Sani)

On Saturday, June 8, the Dunleath Historic Neighborhood in Greensboro celebrated their annual Dunleath Porchfest, a grassroots music and performing arts event in which neighbors offer their porches as performance venues, and performers offer to share their talents.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani

