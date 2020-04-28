Our third installment of Pandemic portraits from the Triad, by Todd Turner. View Part I here and the prelude here.

  • Business owner/photographer Josh King
  • Performance artist Olivia King
  • GSO City Council member Marikay Abuzuaiter
  • Business owner Ray Trapp
  • Alexandria, age 3
  • Roman, age 6
  • Musician, tattooist at Legacy Irons Nate Hall
  • Steve Mitchell, Scuppernong Books
  • Daniel Leonard, Gate City Growlers
  • Musician Ed E. Ruger
  • Bailey, age 10
  • Madison, age 6
  • Chef Lynn Wells
  • 1618 owner Nick Wilson
  • Nick Benshoff, Bandito Bodega
  • Artist Brian Lewis, AKA Jeks
  • Avien, age 4
  • RN Bableen H.
  • Reef, age 3
  • Musician Joel Kiser
  • Script supervisor Crystal Kiser

