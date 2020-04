GALLERY: Faces of the Pandemic Part III

Another batch of photos for our Faces of the Pandemic Series from Todd Turner. We’ve got cops, business owners, essential workers, students, artists and more.

TCB Publisher Brian Clarey

TCB Associate Editor Sayaka Matsuoka, with Sam LeBlanc and Fen

Hunter Thore – TV Personality

GPD Officer Darryl Stevenson

GPD Officer Camara Gasmon

GPD Officer Lucas Pierce

GPD Officer Alejandra Ponce De Leon

GPD Officer Latoya Afari

Philip Segal – Havana Phil’s

Social Workers: Jonathan R (SWKR) and Meghan S (SWKR) (Other wanted name left out)

Justin Kohler, East Davidson Senior

Jade Jones – the Sage Mule GM

Josh King – musician, Lydia age 1

John Rife – Operations Manager GAC

Fuko-Rizzo Family – Julian Price House

Lina Urmos, Ziad Fleihan – Owners Ghassan’s

Abigail Dowd – Musician

Jason Duff – Musician

Fahiym Hanna – Community Organizer

Brian Hernandez – Podcast Host

Brittney Isphording – Performance Artist