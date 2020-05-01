Faces of the Pandemic continues with this Winston-Salem-based gallery from Owens Daniels.

  • Bartender Jenna Lesonic
  • Educator Rachel Roberts
  • Terrel Roberts
  • Tonia Grubbs, Liberty Arts Coffeehouse
  • Ray Booker
  • Shayne McDaniel
  • Healthcare worker Jessica Francis
  • Pamela Madison
  • Evette Hughes
  • Dr Kia Hood Scott
  • Cheryl Harry
  • Tim Robinson
  • Dr. Bishop Mack

