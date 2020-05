Today we’ve got we’ve got a Faces of the Pandemic gallery from Todd Turner, who’s been hustling around Greensboro to get shots of people in their masks, sending a message to our community. Part VIII includes artists, athletes, community organizers, business owners, educators and a zookeeper.

Kimberly Moore-Dudley, Broker in Charge, KW Greensboro

Justin Reich — Filmmaker

Jessica Powell — Powell Fitness Studio

Byron Gladden — Guilford County School Board

James Rosa Jr. — Executive Director, Rosa Foundation

T’Ebony Rosa — Co-Founder, Rosa Foundation

Sabrina Jones — Community Advocate

Kristen Berlin — Co-Owner, JK Made

Natalie Thompson — Keeper, NC Zoo

Prez — DJ / Radio Host

Dr. Penny Crooks — Principal, Asheboro High School

Rachel Clark — Teacher / Coach, SE Guilford High School

Kayte Farkas — Teacher, Dudley High School

Gene Banks — Duke / NBA Basketball Legend

India Banks — Student / Service Industry

Heather Sykes — TV Personality, Ava – 11 yrs, Eli – 8 yrs

Rebeca M. — CMA

Ha Tong — Staff, MDA

Liana Adrong — Montagnard Dega Association (MDA), Levinnee – 9 yrs

Evan Garmon — Tradesman / Arts Supporter, Arlo – 1 yr