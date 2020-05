We’ve got another Faces of the Pandemic gallery today as we inch towards the end of the series. Owens Daniels sends this one, featuring more Winston-Salem folks with something to say behind their masks.

Noah Bowman

Tim, Jessica and Noah Bowman

Eric Sellers and Khyreen Tymes

Service worker Veronica McLean

Matt Kendrick, musician

Francessa Adams, personal trainer

Mary Sabel, therapist

Katie Hall, community leader

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines

Councilwoman Annette Scippio

WXII 12 News Anchor Briana Conner

Councilman John Lawson

Karen Salinas, photographer

WSTA Worker Cordeshia Jarret

WSTA Worker Michelle Stamper

Bus Rider Lamont Bailey

WSTA Bus Driver Tony Conner

WSTA Bus Cleaners Shaliek Weathery and Nate Hair

Judie Holcombe-Pack, writer

Carol Emmet and Bingo

Jeffrey “Smitty” Smith, Smitty’s Notes