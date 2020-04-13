The former Cone Health women’s hospital on Green Valley Road in Greensboro began accepting severe COVID-19 patients on Monday, according to a press release sent out by Doug Allred, the external communications manager for Cone Health.

Both the former women’s hospital and Wesley Long Hospital were temporarily converted to spaces that will house severely ill COVID-19 patients.

“These actions will help meet the anticipated increase in volume of infected patients in the days and weeks ahead,” stated the press release.

The transition went into effect on Monday, with the Women’s Hospital, now known as the “Green Valley campus,” caring for patients who are “transferred from other sites or admitted directly by their physician.” The site will not have an emergency department, according to the release.

For residents of Guilford County, the hospital recommends that those needing evaluation for severe COVID-19 symptoms go to Wesley Long Hospital’s emergency department. Other individuals who think they have symptoms should call their physician or other caregiver or make a virtual visit.

The former women’s hospital located on Green Valley Road closed at the end of February and has been vacant since.

Photos taken by Triad City Beat, as well as those provided by the hospital, give a glimpse into the setup of the temporary space. Industrial grade negative air machines, whose duct tubes shine bright silver, can be seen through many of the cracked windows at the facility. The machines, which have been used at other hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, pulls air outdoors rather than filtering it back into the hospital.