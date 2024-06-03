Featured photo: Triad Aerial Arts’ owner and instructor Sabrina Wood outstanding performance during the World Promenade, Greensboro, N.C on June 2, 2023. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)

On Sunday, June 2, Greensboro renamed their Parisian Promenade to the World Promenade and brought together artists, vendors, musicians and community members for a free event at the Tanger Bicentennial Gardens.

Photo by Maaroupi Sani

Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.

We believe that reporting can save the world.

The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.

All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.

⚡ Join The Society ⚡