Featured photo: An San performs a dance at Southeast Asian New Year Celebration on April 14, 2024. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)
On April 14, hundreds of people gathered at the Wat, a Buddhist and Hindu temple, in Greensboro off of Liberty Rd. to celebrate the Southeast Asian New Year.
Unlike Western New Year, many southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar (formerly Burma) and Laos celebrate the New Year in April usually betweenApril 13-16.
This year, there were ceremonial dances, games and food vendors.
Photos by Maaroupi Sani.
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Leave a Reply