Featured photo: An San performs a dance at Southeast Asian New Year Celebration on April 14, 2024. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)

On April 14, hundreds of people gathered at the Wat, a Buddhist and Hindu temple, in Greensboro off of Liberty Rd. to celebrate the Southeast Asian New Year.

Unlike Western New Year, many southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar (formerly Burma) and Laos celebrate the New Year in April usually between April 13-16.

This year, there were ceremonial dances, games and food vendors.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani.

An San performs a dance at Southeast Asian New Year Celebration on April 14, 2024.

Buddha ornament at the Cambodian Cultural Center of N.C on April 14, 2024. Noom Kulvatunyou and Au Meengoen pray at the Cambodian Cultural Center of N.C to celebrate the Southeast Asian New Year on April 14, 2024. Little girl Aleina Chhum performs buddha rituals at Southeast Asian new year celebration at Greensboro, N.C on April 14, 2024.