Featured photo: A member of the Greensboro Fire Department watches during the live-fire training on April 25. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)
On Friday, April 25, the Greensboro Fire Department conducted a live-fire training at 1816 New Garden Road. According to the fire department, these exercises are for current firefighters to practice extinguishment, ventilation and search techniques. Heavy amounts of smoke that did not pose hazards to the public was visible in the training area during the live fire training.
Photos by Maaroupi Sani
