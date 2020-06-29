photos by Carolyn de Berry.

This weekend, a portion of Elm Street in downtown Greensboro got a new paint job: A Black Lives Matter mural on the street, created by Black artists. This is the second mural approves by the city — the first, a “One Love” mural on Davie Street, went up a week ago.

  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Aerial view of the Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Aerial view of the Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Aerial view of the Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.
  • Aerial view of the Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.