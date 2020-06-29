photos by Carolyn de Berry.
This weekend, a portion of Elm Street in downtown Greensboro got a new paint job: A Black Lives Matter mural on the street, created by Black artists. This is the second mural approves by the city — the first,
a “One Love” mural on Davie Street, went up a week ago. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Aerial view of the Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Aerial view of the Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Aerial view of the Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC. Aerial view of the Black Lives Matter street mural installation in downtown Greensboro, NC.