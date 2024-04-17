Featured photo: Design star Joanna Gaines shares her own successful experience in building a business that endures in today unpredictable world at High Point Theatre on April 13, 2024. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)
Since kicking off last Saturday, the spring High Point Furniture Market has been in full swing drawing thousands to the furniture capitol of the world. Among them include design and home decor superstar Joanna Gaines who spoke on Saturday to a packed house and NC gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein.
Photos by Maaroupi Sani
On Saturday, Gaines, Amber Lewis, Brigette Romanek, and Leanne Ford spoke on a panel moderated by Business of Home Podcast host Dennis Scully.
On Monday, Attorney General and Democratic Nominee for Governor Josh Stein visited the furniture market to highlight the importance of boosting local economies and investing in job training and education that prepares North Carolinians for jobs in the furniture industry.
