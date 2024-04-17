Featured photo: Design star Joanna Gaines shares her own successful experience in building a business that endures in today unpredictable world at High Point Theatre on April 13, 2024. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)

Since kicking off last Saturday, the spring High Point Furniture Market has been in full swing drawing thousands to the furniture capitol of the world. Among them include design and home decor superstar Joanna Gaines who spoke on Saturday to a packed house and NC gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani

On Saturday, Gaines, Amber Lewis, Brigette Romanek, and Leanne Ford spoke on a panel moderated by Business of Home Podcast host Dennis Scully.

Design star Joanna Gaines shares her own successful experience in building a business that endures in today unpredictable world at High Point theatre on April 13, 2024. Moderator Dennis Scully at High Point Theatre on April 13, 2024. A large public attends the High Point Furniture Market, Joanna Gaines event at the High Point Theatre on April 13, 2024. Dennis Scully, Joanna Gaines, Brigette Romanek and Amber Lewis discuss their experience in building a design-oriented business that endure in today’s world.April 13, 2024. Design star Leanne Ford shares her own successful experience in building a business that endures in today unpredictable world at High Point theatre on April 13, 2024. Design star Brigette Romanek shares her own successful experience in building a business that endures in today unpredictable world at High Point theatre on April 13, 2024. Design star Amber Lewis shares her own successful experience in building a business that endures in today unpredictable world at High Point theatre on April 13, 2024. Four (4) design stars, Joanna Gaines, Brigette Romanek, Amber Lewis and Leanne Ford share their experience in building a design oriented business that endure with Dennis Scully and a large public at High Pint theatre on April 13, 2024. Celebrities attend the Joanna Gaines Event at High Point, April 13, 2024. Celebrities attend the Joanna Gaines Event at High Point, April 13, 2024. The High Point Furniture Market, April 13, 2024. Dennis Scully, Joanna Gaines, Brigette Romanek, Amber Lewis and Leanne Ford discuss experience in building a design-oriented business that endure in today’s world.April 13, 2024.

On Monday, Attorney General and Democratic Nominee for Governor Josh Stein visited the furniture market to highlight the importance of boosting local economies and investing in job training and education that prepares North Carolinians for jobs in the furniture industry.

High Point Mayor Cyril Jefferson, High Point Market CEO Tammy Nagem and Attorney General and Democratic Nominee for Governor Josh Stein during a visit at High Point Market on April 15, 2024. Attorney General and Democratic Nominee for Governor Josh Stein during his visit at High Point Market Furniture on April 15, 2024. High Mayor Cyril Jefferson and Attorney General and Democratic Nominee for Governor Josh Stein at the High Point Market Furniture on April 15, 2024. Attorney General and Democratic Nominee for Governor Josh Stein, Hooker Furnishings Corporation Executive Vice President Jeff Behmer and HPMKT CEO Tammy Nagem at the High Point Furniture Market on April 15, 2024. Attorney General and Democratic Nominee for Governor Josh Stein during a visit at the High Point Furniture Market. April 15, 2024. Attorney General and Democratic Nominee for Governor Josh Stein and High Point Market Furniture CEO Tammy Nagem at the HPMKT on April 15, 2024.