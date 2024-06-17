Last week, thousands of community members gathered in Winston-Salem across the city to celebrate Juneteenth ahead of the national holiday on June 19. On Saturday, June 15, people gathered in Innovation Quarter for the Juneteenth festival that included live music, food trucks and vendors.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani

