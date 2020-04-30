The Greensboro Montagnard Dega Association has been doing food distribution to families in need for the past couple of weeks. Like many other communities, there are elderly individuals that are part of the refugee community who need food or access to care. Communities like the Montagnard community often times face language barriers which can prevent them from getting the resources that they need. To get involved in volunteering or to donate food, contact them through their Facebook page here.
Gallery by Carolyn de Berry.
GALLERY: Montagnard Dega Association feeds Greensboro refugees
The Greensboro Montagnard Dega Association has been doing food distribution to families in need for the past couple of weeks. Like many other communities, there are elderly individuals that are part of the refugee community who need food or access to care. Communities like the Montagnard community often times face language barriers which can prevent them from getting the resources that they need. To get involved in volunteering or to donate food, contact them through their Facebook page here.