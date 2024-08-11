Featured photo: A pro-Palestine protest in downtown Greensboro on Aug. 10 drew more than 100 supporters. (photo by Brandon Demery)

On a hot afternoon on Saturday, Aug. 10, approximately 130 people gathered in downtown Greensboro to protest the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Organizers with Movement for Humanity, Muslims for a Better NC and Veterans for Peace chanted, held signs and marched through the streets calling for a ceasefire and justice for the close to 40,000 people who have been killed since October 2023.

The calls come in the aftermath of protesters who have made similar efforts to get the new Harris-Walz campaign to acknowledge the death toll in Palestine and call for a ceasefire. While Harris has ultimately supported a ceasefire, the Biden administration continues to send more military aid to Israel, including US-made weapons and military equipment.

Now, ten months into the bombardment of Palestine after the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas members at an Israeli music festival, pro-Palestinian supporters are continuing to keep the pressure on elected officials to stop the violence.

“We call on our government to stop supporting the apartheid Zionist regime in Palestine and tell them history will not be on their side for supporting a regime that is committing genocide with bombs made in America,” an organizer stated during Saturday’s event.

Photos by Brandon Demery