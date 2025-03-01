Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support Triad City Beat at its last anniversary party on Feb. 28. The back room of Scuppernong Books was filled to the brim for most of the night with former staffers, readers and longtime supporters of the little paper that could.
We felt that the event was more of a celebration of life than a funeral and that was thanks to everyone who came by. We can’t thank you enough.
Photos and videos by Brandon Demery.
