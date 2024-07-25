Featured photo: A young gymnast jumps into the air while using a trampoline during a Trampoline and Tumbling event on July 24, 2024. This was part of the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games, held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. (photo by Joseph Navin)

On Wednesday, the 58th AAU Junior Olympic Games kicked off in Greensboro with the swimming events hosted at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The games run from July 24 through August 3 in multiple venues across the Triad.

According to a press release, more than 1,000 athletes from around the state will compete in more than a dozen sports including trampoline and tumbling, karate, track and field, taekswondo, dance and field hockey. This is the third time Greensboro has hosted the event, which is the largest multi-sport event for youth in the United States, and the city has already been tabbed to host the event in 2029 and 2033.



Notable AAU Junior Olympic Games alumni include 2024 track and field Olympians Sydney

McLaughlin-Levrone, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Erriyon Knighton.

To learn more about the AAU Junior Olympic Games, buy tickets, and register to volunteer, visit

visitgreensboronc.com/aau-junior-olympic-games or www.aaujrogames.org.

Photos by Joseph Navin

A young gymnast runs before a trampoline jump on July 24, 2024, during the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games, held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. A young swimmer races across the pool inside the Greensboro Aquatic Center on July 24, during the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games. A line of young gymnasts walk in a group before performing in a Trampoline and Tumbling event on July 24, 2024. This was part of the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games, at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. A young gymnast jumps into the air while using a trampoline during a Trampoline and Tumbling event on July 24, 2024. This was part of the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games, held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. A female swimmer performs during a heat of the 400-meter freestyle inside the Greensboro Aquatic Center on July 24, during the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games. A family member videos a young gymnast performing during a Trampoline and Tumbling event on July 24, 2024. This was part of the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games, held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Family members watch as young athletes perform inside the Greensboro Aquatic Center on July 24, during the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games. Swimmers race across the pool inside the Greensboro Aquatic Center on July 24, during the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games. Swimmers dash across the pool inside the Greensboro Aquatic Center on July 24, during the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games. An athlete runs during a Trampoline and Tumbling event on July 24, 2024, during the 2024 AAU Junior Olympic Games at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.