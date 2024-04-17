Featured photo: Artists take the stage at the 2024 Strange Fruit Music Festival in downtown Greensboro on April 13, 2024.(photo by Maaroupi Sani)
On Saturday, April 13, the Strange Fruit Music Festival returned to Greensboro and featured dozens of music acts ranging from jazz to soul to funk to hip-hop. The event, which took place downtown, drew hundreds of visitors.
The festival is hosted by the Strange Fruit Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to creating opportunities of value to BIPOC musicians, artists, and entertainment professionals. The group also provides internships and educational opportunities to the surrounding arts community.
Photos by Maaroupi Sani
