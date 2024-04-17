Featured photo: Artists take the stage at the 2024 Strange Fruit Music Festival in downtown Greensboro on April 13, 2024. (photo by Maaroupi Sani)

On Saturday, April 13, the Strange Fruit Music Festival returned to Greensboro and featured dozens of music acts ranging from jazz to soul to funk to hip-hop. The event, which took place downtown, drew hundreds of visitors.

The festival is hosted by the Strange Fruit Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to creating opportunities of value to BIPOC musicians, artists, and entertainment professionals. The group also provides internships and educational opportunities to the surrounding arts community.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani

Sherry Gieseking and her kids Paul Gieseking and Sophia Gieseking enjoy the Strange Fruit Music Festival at the downtown Greensboro on April 13, 2024. Tahiyah Muqit enjoys the music at the downtown Greensboro during the Strange Fruit Music Festival on April 13, 2024. People line up for food at the downtown Greensboro during Strange Fruit Music Festival on April 13, 2024. NuBeing Collective Band takes the stage at the downtown Greensboro during the 2024 Strange Fruit Music Festival on April 13, 2024. Young artists take the stage at the 2024 Strange Fruit Music Festival at downtown Greensboro on April 13, 2024. Desmond Viard (DESI), Musician and 7N1, LLC’s CEO at the Strange Fruit Music Festival, Greensboro’s downtown, April 13, 2024. Young artists take the stage at the downtown Greensboro during the 2024 Strange Fruit Music Festival on April 13, 2024. Nataya Florence poses for portrait at the downtown Greensboro during the 2024 Strange Fruit Music Festival on April 13, 2024. Young artists take the stage at the 2024 Strange Fruit Music Festival at the downtown Greensboro on April 13, 2024. Artists take stage at the Strange Fruit Music Festival at the downtown Greensboro on April 13, 2024. Atiba Rorie of Africa unplugged and his band take the stage at the downtown Greensboro during the Strange Fruit Music Festival on April 13, 2024. Desmond Vaird (DESI) and 7NI Music & Production, LLC big performance at the Strange Fruit Music Festival on April 13, 2024.