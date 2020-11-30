Rev. Greg Drumwright returned to Graham on Sunday with a crowd, after being retroactively charged with felonies following the Halloween march to the polls he led there.

From Jordan Green’s article:

“More than 200 people marched through Graham on Sunday afternoon to demand criminal justice reform after Alamance County law enforcement refused to apologize for its widely condemned use of pepper spray on Halloween and doubled down by bringing enhanced criminal charges against march leader Rev. Greg Drumwright.”

Photos by Carolyn de Berry