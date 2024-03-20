Last week, the news cycle in Greensboro was taken up by pretty much one thing: the demolition of the 87-year-old Spencer Love house in Irving Park by its new owner, Roy Carroll.

As has been reported elsewhere, Carroll bought the building last month and tore it down after deciding that renovating the house wouldn’t meet his needs.

While we didn’t get a chance to document the actual demolition, we sent a photographer out to show what remains. To see what the house looked like before, go here.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani.