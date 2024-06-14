Featured photo: Demolition work tears into the former advertising and design office section of the News & Record on May 29, 2024, as seen from South Davie Street.

Between the 1970s and 2020, the Greensboro News & Record operated out of their headquarters at 200 E. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. The complex churned out daily editions of the Greensboro Daily News and The Greensboro Record until consolidating to the single News & Record paper in 1984. Over the decades, the paper staff slowly shrunk as ownership shifted from Landmark Communications to Berkshire Hathaway Media. Until 2017, these daily editions were printed off a large Goss Metroliner press and sent to the doorsteps of Greensboro residents.

In 2020, the newspaper changed hands from Berkshire Hathaway Media to Lee Enterprises, which was followed by a move to a smaller location on South Elm-Eugene Street later that year. Berkshire Hathaway retained ownership of the vacant location on East Market Street. After crime issues at the complex, and the murder of Tiffany Holmes-Williams, the city of Greensboro condemned the location in early 2024. This prompted the demolition of the vacant facility by D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co., Inc. Between March and June, crews slowly tore apart the complex.

To read a full account of the demise of the N&R, read Lorraine Ahearn’s retrospective here.

Photos by Joseph Navin

The letters of the News & Record sign can be seen surrounded by overgrowth along East Market Street on May 17, 2024. The former newspaper headquarters at 200 E. Market St. in Greensboro, N.C. had been vacant since June 2020.

The News & Record at 200 E. Market St. was a roughly six-acre complex in downtown Greensboro, N.C., and featured offices and a printing press. The facility can be seen on March 5, 2024, on Hughes Street. The facility was also connected by an industrial spur to the Norfolk Southern mainline.

By March 5, 2024, demolition work had begun on the former News & Record storage spaces on Hughes Street by crews from D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co., Inc. The city of Greensboro condemned the facility earlier in 2024 after Tiffany Holmes-Williams was murdered at the complex in 2023.

Crews from D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co., Inc. tear through the remains of the green Goss Metroliner printing press on May 17, 2024. Between the mid-1970s and 2017, the Goss Metroliner press printed out daily editions of the Greensboro Daily News and The Greensboro Record, and later the News & Record.

Former News & Record journalists Dan Loman (left) and Carl Wilson (right) recover the letters from the News & Record sign from the rubble on May 17, 2024.

Cindy and Dan Loman, both former News & Record journalists, carry a signature yellow News & Record ampersand out of the rubble on May 17, 2024. Cindy Loman was the first female editor of the News & Record.

A 2019 copy of the News & Record sits in the rubble of the East Market Street facility on May 17, 2024.

Time stands still on a clock inside the former News & Record newsroom on May 22, 2024, as demolition continued.

Former News & Record employees chant “Free Mike Kernels!” in the shadows of the East Market office complex on May 25, 2024. Mike Kernels is one of few News & Record employees remaining at the new location on South Elm-Eugene Street under Lee Enterprises.

Susan Ladd, an adjunct professor at Elon University and the former features editor and metro columnist holds a can of beer in a News & Record koozie on May 25, 2024, during an employee reunion.

Former News & Record employees meet on May 25, 2024, to provide a sendoff to the East Market Street location. During the reunion, former colleagues raffled off building and newsroom objects and memorabilia and reminisced on the glory days of the News & Record.

Joe Killian (center right) speaks with former colleagues during the reunion on May 25, 2024.

Former News & Record metro columnist Jeri Rowe takes photos of former photographer Jerry Wolford after winning the “R” in Record (from the News & Record sign) in a raffle held during the reunion on May 25, 2024.

A poster displays key moments from both the Landmark and Berkshire Hathaway Media eras of the News & Record as seen during the reunion on May 25, 2024.

Susan Ladd, an adjunct professor at Elon University and the former features editor and metro columnist poses for a photograph on May 25, 2024, along with a framed copy of the Greensboro Daily News and on a Greensboro News Company chair. Ladd won both items from a raffle during the reunion.

Demolition work tears into the former advertising and design office section of the News & Record on May 29, 2024, as seen from South Davie Street.

A Komatsu PC490 from D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co., Inc. tears into the South Davie Street side of the News & Record building on May 30, 2024.

A Komatsu PC490 tears down the exterior wall into the editorial office of the News & Record on June 3, 2024.

Demolition work makes its way towards the East Market Street side of the former News & Record building on June 3, 2024, sending dust into the air of downtown Greensboro.

The News & Record building at 200 E. Market St. enters its final full day on June 3, 2024, prior to the final demolition on June 4.

