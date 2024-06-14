Featured photo: Demolition work tears into the former advertising and design office section of the News & Record on May 29, 2024, as seen from South Davie Street.
Between the 1970s and 2020, the Greensboro News & Record operated out of their headquarters at 200 E. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. The complex churned out daily editions of the Greensboro Daily News and The Greensboro Record until consolidating to the single News & Record paper in 1984. Over the decades, the paper staff slowly shrunk as ownership shifted from Landmark Communications to Berkshire Hathaway Media. Until 2017, these daily editions were printed off a large Goss Metroliner press and sent to the doorsteps of Greensboro residents.
In 2020, the newspaper changed hands from Berkshire Hathaway Media to Lee Enterprises, which was followed by a move to a smaller location on South Elm-Eugene Street later that year. Berkshire Hathaway retained ownership of the vacant location on East Market Street. After crime issues at the complex, and the murder of Tiffany Holmes-Williams, the city of Greensboro condemned the location in early 2024. This prompted the demolition of the vacant facility by D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co., Inc. Between March and June, crews slowly tore apart the complex.
To read a full account of the demise of the N&R, read Lorraine Ahearn’s retrospective here.
Photos by Joseph Navin
