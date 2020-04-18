GALLERY: The farmer’s market

Outdoor markets across the Triad continue to operate during the pandemic,

The Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro’s Lindley Park neighborhood was doing brisk business on Saturday morning, albeit with vendors and customers generally spaced roughly six feet apart

Wess Daniels, the proprietor of Fireweed Coffee Co., said the market eliminated non-grocery items to comply with the requirements of the state stay-at-home order.

Daniels’ business has fared relatively well during the shutdown.

“It’s slower, for sure,” he said. “People are at home making more coffee, so it’s not too bad. And people are looking for an opportunity to get out.”