Featured photo: Pro Art LLC owner at The Street Night Market on April 27, 2024.
During the inaugural South Side Street Night Market on April 27, dozens of people came together to shop, enjoy and bask in community. The monthly event started in April and runs through October.
Located on the Downtown Greenway at Elm Street and Bragg Street, the event “is a curated space to buy local, buy used, and support local Black-owned businesses.”
The market will take place the last Saturday of each month April-October 2024 from 5-9 pm, with the exception of May which will be held May 18.
Interested in being an arts and craft or food vendor for this series? Email [email protected] to receive an application to be considered.’
Photos by Maaroupi Sani
