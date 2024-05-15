Featured photo: Pro Art LLC owner at The Street Night Market on April 27, 2024.

During the inaugural South Side Street Night Market on April 27, dozens of people came together to shop, enjoy and bask in community. The monthly event started in April and runs through October.

Located on the Downtown Greenway at Elm Street and Bragg Street, the event “is a curated space to buy local, buy used, and support local Black-owned businesses.”

The market will take place the last Saturday of each month April-October 2024 from 5-9 pm, with the exception of May which will be held May 18.

Interested in being an arts and craft or food vendor for this series? Email [email protected] to receive an application to be considered.’

Photos by Maaroupi Sani

The Staton Wood Company at The Street Night Market on April 27, 2024. Earthworks Acupuncture at The Street Night Market on April 27, 2024. Pro Art LLC owner at The Street Night Market on April 27, 2024. Backstreet Seafood at The Street Night Market on April 27, 2024. Luxe fragrance truck at The Street Night Market on April 27, 2024. Handmade jewelry at The Street Night Market on April 27, 2024. Artist David W. Graves Jr displays his art work at The Street Night Market on April 27, 2024. Tim Lee, owner and CEO of Tim Lee at The Street Night Market on April 27, 2024.