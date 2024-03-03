On Saturday afternoon, former President Trump made a stop in Greensboro as part of his “Get Out the Vote” tour. More than 5,000 people from across the state visited the Gate City to hear the former president speak for more than an hour at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Special Events Center.

Trump was joined by several of his endorsements and political supporters including Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is running for governor this year, Sen. Ted Budd, Rep. Virginia Foxx, Rep. Matt Goetz (who was accused of sex trafficking and having sexual relationships with minors in 2020) and Congressional hopeful Addison McDowell.

TCB’s reporting on the event will be published soon.

Photos by Carolyn de Berry.