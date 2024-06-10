On Thursday, June 6, dozens of volunteers gathered at Greensboro’s Green Hill Cemetery to participate in Atlas Preservation’s national project to preserve and restore gravestones and monuments at cemeteries and graveyards. The cemetery is one of 56 sites across the country that is part of the initiative.

Located just north of the downtown business district between Battleground Avenue, Wharton Street, and Hill Street, Green Hill Cemetery opened in 1877 and is the oldest and most historic city-operated cemetery.

In addition to serving as a cemetery, the location also has trails and hosts guided walking tours and tree walks.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani