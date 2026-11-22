NEWS

In a new GamblingNerd.com survey, most prediction-market users described event-contract trading as gambling, adding a consumer perspective to North Carolina’s debate over the platforms.

In the November 16 report, 31 of 38 contract traders, or 81.6%, called it gambling. Twenty-six, or 68.4%, favored regulating the platforms like gambling sites.

In North Carolina, Rep. Pricey Harrison, a Guilford County Democrat, is among the sponsors of a bill that would explicitly include prediction markets within the state’s gambling prohibition.

Isaac Payne wrote the report, reviewed by Shaun Stack. Gambling Nerd surveyed 102 active online gamblers through Conjointly in October.

“This was a small survey of active online gamblers, not a nationally representative study,” Payne wrote in the methodology.

A small survey

Only the 38 respondents who had traded contracts received the prediction-market follow-up questions.

Sports contracts were the most common category, selected by 29 of those users. The published survey charts provide the underlying results.

In a group of 38, one person represents about 2.6 percentage points. The majority was clear within that sample, but the study cannot establish what the broader public thinks.

No North Carolina breakdown is provided, so the results cannot establish the views of Triad residents.

A Guilford County connection

Harrison and fellow primary sponsors Marcia Morey and Deb Butler filed House Bill 1171 on April 30. Its short title is Prohibit Gambling in Prediction Markets.

The measure would amend G.S. 14-292 to explicitly include online prediction markets offered to state residents. It defines prediction markets around betting on the outcome of a future event.

The bill would also provide $10,000 for State Lottery Commission enforcement during the 2026–27 fiscal year.

As of November 22, the General Assembly’s tracker listed the latest action as a May 4 referral to the House Rules, Calendar, and Operations committee.

It remains a proposal. Its December 1 start for the amended offense provision would depend on enactment.

Triad City Beat covered the arrival of North Carolina sports betting in 2024, including the implications for local college athletics. Prediction markets bring another product into that wider discussion.

Different rules for event contracts

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission describes event contracts through a financial-market framework. Its consumer guide states: “Event contracts are typically structured as swaps.”

The agency describes uses that include hedging economic risk and speculating on an event’s outcome. Many contracts use a yes-or-no format with a fixed payout, usually $1.

In a hypothetical sports market, buying a 60-cent contract that pays $1 if a team wins would produce a 40-cent profit before costs if the outcome occurred. A losing contract would cost the buyer the 60-cent purchase price.

Customers may also trade out of a position before settlement at prevailing prices. Selling depends on available liquidity; a displayed quote is not a promise that an order will fill.

The structure helps explain the trading terminology. A customer may nonetheless see an exchange transaction as gambling when money depends on an uncertain result.

North Carolina’s existing sportsbook system has its own framework. The State Lottery Commission’s player guidance describes licensed mobile sports wagering and says bets are settled under each operator’s rules and terms.

Similar-looking screens can therefore lead to products with different rulebooks and oversight. The CFTC’s guidance emphasizes clear information about fees, risks and settlement decisions, including how a customer can question a result.

Gambling Nerd’s survey puts a small group of users’ views on record. Establishing how North Carolinians understand prediction markets will require research conducted in the state.

“You are entitled to timely, transparent information about event contracts,” the CFTC tells customers in its guide.