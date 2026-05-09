Google appears to be gearing up for the release of Veo 4, the next major iteration of its AI video generation technology. While the company hasn’t made a formal announcement yet, a steady stream of leaks, insider reports, and industry chatter over the past few weeks all point to the same conclusion: a new model is imminent, and it could represent the most meaningful jump in AI video quality we’ve seen to date.

Current rumors place an early preview around late April 2026, with a broader rollout expected by the end of May. If that timeline is accurate, creators across every industry are about to gain access to capabilities that were purely theoretical just a year ago.

Why a New Model Matters Right Now

The AI video generation space has made remarkable progress in a short time, but it’s also hit a plateau that’s hard to ignore. Current tools can produce visually striking short clips. But the moment you try to do anything more ambitious, the limitations stack up quickly.

Clips are too short to tell a story. Characters morph between shots. Resolution falls apart under scrutiny. Camera movements feel like suggestions rather than instructions. Audio is a single flat track you can’t edit. These aren’t niche complaints from perfectionists. They’re the core reasons why most professionals still view AI video as a drafting tool rather than a finishing tool.

Veo 4 looks like Google’s answer to all of it.

Longer, More Coherent Video Output

The clip length problem sits at the top of nearly every creator’s frustration list. When your tool can only generate a few seconds of footage at a time, building anything cohesive requires stitching together multiple independent generations. The result is almost always visually inconsistent, with noticeable jumps in lighting, color grading, and character appearance between cuts.

Veo 4 is expected to produce continuous clips in the 20 to 30-second range, all generated in a single pass. That’s long enough for a complete social media ad, a product showcase, or a standalone scene. More importantly, because the entire clip is created as one unified sequence, visual coherence should hold throughout. No more patchwork editing to hide the seams.

True 4K Without the Upscaling Trick

Most AI video platforms that claim 4K output are quietly doing the same thing: generating at 1080p and then using a secondary upscaler to stretch the image. The result has the right pixel count but not the right level of detail. Fine textures get smoothed out, edges lose their crispness, and the footage looks soft in ways that are hard to fix in post.

Google is reportedly using its TPU infrastructure to have Veo 4 render at native 4K from the ground up. No upscaling, no interpolation, just full-resolution generation from the first pixel to the last. For anyone producing content that needs to hold up on large screens, in broadcast, or in professional portfolios, this distinction matters enormously.

Character Persistence That Creators Have Been Waiting For

Keeping a character visually consistent across multiple AI-generated shots has been one of the most stubborn unsolved problems in the field. You can describe a character in perfect detail, generate a gorgeous first shot, and then watch helplessly as the next generation gives them a different face, different clothes, and a different build.

Veo 4 is rumored to tackle this with an identity-embedding system. The idea is simple: upload three to five reference images of a person, character, or product, and the model locks onto that visual identity. From that point on, it maintains consistency across different scenes, angles, and environments.

For brand campaigns, serialized content, product marketing, and short films, reliable character persistence would be a breakthrough. It’s the feature that transforms AI video from a one-shot novelty into a tool you can build a production pipeline around.

Professional Audio Layers

Veo 3.1 earned praise for generating synchronized audio alongside video, but the output was a single mixed track with no way to separate dialogue from ambient sound or isolate individual effects. Useful for a rough preview, but not for finished work.

Veo 4 is expected to generate multi-layered audio, with dialogue, background ambience, and specific sound effects each rendered on their own track. Some reports even suggest spatial audio support, where sounds shift position based on camera movement. This kind of output gives creators real post-production control, the ability to adjust, replace, or remix individual audio elements without starting over from scratch.

Camera Control That Speaks the Language of Film

Precise camera movement is one of the most fundamental tools in visual storytelling, and it’s also one of the areas where current AI models are least reliable. You can prompt for a “slow dolly in” and receive a chaotic zoom. You can ask for a “tracking shot” and get something unrecognizable.

Veo 4 is expected to understand and execute standard cinematic commands accurately. Terms like “whip pan,” “crane up,” “rack focus,” “orbital drone shot,” and “slow push-in” should produce results that match their real-world definitions. For filmmakers and experienced creators, this kind of control is what makes the difference between generating random pretty footage and actually directing a scene.

Where to Access Veo 4 When It Launches

Access is always a key question with any new model release. Google will make Veo 4 available through its own platforms, but creators who prefer a more streamlined, creator-focused experience will have options too.

Pollo AI has confirmed plans to integrate Veo 4 as soon as the model becomes available. If you’re already using Pollo AI for your video projects, this means you’ll get access to Veo 4’s full capabilities without switching platforms, learning a new interface, or rebuilding your workflow. The upgrade will simply appear within the tool you already know.

For creators who haven’t tried Pollo AI yet, the Veo 4 launch could be an ideal time to start. With a 4.4 trust score on Trustpilot, Pollo AI is built to make powerful AI models accessible without requiring technical expertise, which means you’ll be able to experiment with Veo 4’s new features from day one without any setup headaches.

What Comes Next

The AI video space is moving into a new phase. The early era of short, inconsistent, unpredictable clips is giving way to something that looks much more like a real production tool. Veo 4, if it delivers on what’s being reported, could be the model that marks that transition clearly.

Longer clips, native 4K, persistent characters, layered audio, and precise camera control aren’t just incremental improvements. They’re the specific capabilities that separate a creative toy from a professional instrument.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to take AI video seriously, that moment is almost here.