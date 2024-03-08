On Thursday evening, a new report by WFDD, the Triad’s local NPR affiliate, revealed that Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba resigned earlier this week due to sexual harassment claims.

Since December, Jaiyeoba has been embroiled in controversy since a Dec. 28 incident in which Greensboro police were called to his home due to a domestic disturbance call.

In reporting by the News & Record, a 911 call revealed that Jaiyeoba had an altercation with his daughters at his home, which resulted in Jaiyeoba sustaining an arm injury that was apparent in subsequent weeks when he appeared at council meetings in a sling.

In the weeks that followed, city council appeared split in its reaction to the event while there were conversations among the community for a judge to release the body-camera footage from the incident.

Then, on Tuesday evening, council voted 5-4 to approve Jaiyeoba’s resignation with severance but did no offer a reason for the split.

Many assumed that the decision stemmed from the Dec. 28 incident but on Thursday evening, WFDD reported that the city had been engaged in a sexual harassment inquiry in which it was found that “Jaiyeoba sent inappropriate messages of a sexual nature to a female employee.”

The reporting was based on anonymous interviews that WFDD conducted with multiple city government sources. Additionally, city council members Zack Matheny and Tammi Thurm, as well as Mayor Nancy Vaughan told news outlets earlier this week that Jaiyeoba had resigned due to a “violation of a city policy that other people have been fired for.”

This is a ongoing investigation. TCB will update this story as needed.