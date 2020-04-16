Greensboro firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

A Greensboro firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release from the Greensboro Fire Department reports that the unidentified firefighter is in quarantine and doing well, and that the department is “decontaminating all spaces and equipment the employee may have come in contact with.”

The firefighter is at least the second city employee who has tested positive, after the police department learned on April 8 that a police officer had contracted the virus.

Both departments emphasized in news releases that “throughout the COVID-19 pandemic” their respective staffs have “been able to maintain an uncompromised level of service to our communities.”

To date, the Guilford County Department of Public Health has recorded 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 11 deaths in the county. African-Americans make up 37.5 percent of COVID-19 deaths, compared to 35.1 percent of the county population. People ages 65-79 make up 62.5 percent of the deaths, while the remaining 37.5 percent are people 80 or older.