Featured photo: Greensboro’s new city manager Nathaniel “Trey” Davis. (Courtesy photo)

In the words of Greensboro’s Mayor Nancy Vaughan, following an “extensive, national search,” the Gate City has selected a new city manager: Trey Davis. Davis has been an assistant city manager for Greensboro since 2019, and started his career with the city as a police officer in 2002.

Davis was selected thanks to his “years of service to the community and extensive experience in public safety, a primary focus of council,” Vaughan stated in a press release sent out this afternoon.

Davis was previously the commander of the Office of Community Engagement and the Criminal Investigations Division, and also served as the Commander of Professional Standards where his responsibilities included making sure that the department adhered to ethical standards. Greensboro’s previous city manager, Taiwo Jaiyeoba, abruptly resigned in March after a spate of problematic incidents including a family dispute and sexual harassment of a female city employee. A recent investigation by WFDD found that the city shelled out $220,000 in legal fees and payment to the employee to settle claims of “unwanted touching.” Jaiyeoba was still granted severance pay in a 5-4 council vote, and now works for a transit planning director for Lochner.

Davis succeeds Interim City Manager Chris Wilson, who will return to his post as the city’s deputy city manager.

“I am honored by the level of confidence the City Council has shown in my leadership ability,” Davis said, according to today’s press release. “Greensboro offers an exceptional quality of life. As we prepare for continued growth, I look forward to working with our leadership and employees to focus on supporting our infrastructure, economic development and public safety as a whole.”

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Greensboro makes internal hire for new city manager', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/greensboro-makes-internal-hire-for-new-city-manager/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Greensboro makes internal hire for new city manager', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/greensboro-makes-internal-hire-for-new-city-manager/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><em>Featured photo: Greensboro’s new city manager Nathaniel “Trey” Davis. (Courtesy photo)</em></p> <p class="has-drop-cap">In the words of Greensboro’s Mayor Nancy Vaughan, following an “extensive, national search,” the Gate City has selected a new city manager: Trey Davis. Davis has been an assistant city manager for Greensboro since 2019, and started his career with the city as a police officer in 2002.</p><div class="tcb-76bb6aea158c26c32c49b230cdc77516 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-76bb6aea158c26c32c49b230cdc77516"></div> <p>Davis was selected thanks to his “years of service to the community and extensive experience in public safety, a primary focus of council,” Vaughan stated in a press release sent out this afternoon. </p><div class="tcb-7e3f06f170853238a10de98dbc311ec8 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-7e3f06f170853238a10de98dbc311ec8"></div> <p>Davis was previously the commander of the Office of Community Engagement and the Criminal Investigations Division, and also served as the Commander of Professional Standards where his responsibilities included making sure that the department adhered to ethical standards. Greensboro’s previous city manager, Taiwo Jaiyeoba, abruptly resigned in March after a spate of problematic incidents including a family dispute and <a href="https://www.wfdd.org/story/former-greensboro-city-manager-taiwo-jaiyeoba-resigned-after-sexual-harassment-inquiry">sexual harassment</a> of a female city employee. A recent investigation by WFDD found that the city <a href="https://www.wfdd.org/story/greensboro-paid-220000-settle-employees-claims-unwanted-touching-former-city-manager-document">shelled out $220,000</a> in legal fees and payment to the employee to settle claims of “unwanted touching.” Jaiyeoba was still granted severance pay in a 5-4 council vote, and now works for a <a href="https://www.hwlochner.com/2024/07/taiwo-jaiyeoba-joins-lochner-as-transit-planning-director/">transit planning director for Lochner.</a></p> <p>Davis succeeds Interim City Manager Chris Wilson, who will return to his post as the city’s deputy city manager.</p><div class="tcb-f03cd7fd75754e40bb88c2e5ea646c28 tcb-tcb-signup-widget" id="tcb-f03cd7fd75754e40bb88c2e5ea646c28"></div> <p>“I am honored by the level of confidence the City Council has shown in my leadership ability,” Davis said, according to today’s press release. “Greensboro offers an exceptional quality of life. As we prepare for continued growth, I look forward to working with our leadership and employees to focus on supporting our infrastructure, economic development and public safety as a whole.”</p> <div class="tcb-815e9438ac0c2627a70d72dc22bdf799 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-815e9438ac0c2627a70d72dc22bdf799"></div><div class="tcb-07a3bd791b6c08579167060a780983ec tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-07a3bd791b6c08579167060a780983ec"></div><div class="tcb-1f6e459138d3ab6b6102956ad81c9977 tcb-real1" id="tcb-1f6e459138d3ab6b6102956ad81c9977"></div> Click to copy