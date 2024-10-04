Featured photo: Greensboro’s new city manager Nathaniel “Trey” Davis. (Courtesy photo)
In the words of Greensboro’s Mayor Nancy Vaughan, following an “extensive, national search,” the Gate City has selected a new city manager: Trey Davis. Davis has been an assistant city manager for Greensboro since 2019, and started his career with the city as a police officer in 2002.
Davis was selected thanks to his “years of service to the community and extensive experience in public safety, a primary focus of council,” Vaughan stated in a press release sent out this afternoon.
Davis was previously the commander of the Office of Community Engagement and the Criminal Investigations Division, and also served as the Commander of Professional Standards where his responsibilities included making sure that the department adhered to ethical standards. Greensboro’s previous city manager, Taiwo Jaiyeoba, abruptly resigned in March after a spate of problematic incidents including a family dispute and sexual harassment of a female city employee. A recent investigation by WFDD found that the city shelled out $220,000 in legal fees and payment to the employee to settle claims of “unwanted touching.” Jaiyeoba was still granted severance pay in a 5-4 council vote, and now works for a transit planning director for Lochner.
Davis succeeds Interim City Manager Chris Wilson, who will return to his post as the city’s deputy city manager.
“I am honored by the level of confidence the City Council has shown in my leadership ability,” Davis said, according to today’s press release. “Greensboro offers an exceptional quality of life. As we prepare for continued growth, I look forward to working with our leadership and employees to focus on supporting our infrastructure, economic development and public safety as a whole.”
