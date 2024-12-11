The city of Greensboro is activating White Flag operations tonight, offering locations for homeless individuals to stay overnight as temperatures are expected to hit 32 degrees for several hours this evening. At 7 p.m. tonight, (Wednesday, Dec. 11), temperatures will drop to 38 degrees — hitting 32 degrees at 3 a.m. — and will reach a low of 31 degrees at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning. (Thursday, Dec. 12) before climbing back up to 37 degrees by 10 a.m.

Activation of White Flag happens when the actual or “feels like” temperature is at least 32 degrees for two or more hours, as well as when the weather forecast or current conditions include a “winter weather event causing freezing precipitation, extended below-freezing temperatures, and/or wind concerns, which may impact homeless encampments,” according to the city.

I’m homeless. Where can I stay tonight?

Greensboro Urban Ministry at 305 W. Gate City Blvd. will provide overnight winter shelter for men and women from 8 p.m. tonight (Dec. 11) to 8 a.m. tomorrow morning (Dec. 12)

Glenwood Recreation Center at 2010 Coliseum Blvd. will provide overnight shelter for adults with children only, from 8 p.m. tonight (Dec. 11) to 6:30 a.m. tomorrow morning (Dec. 12). This location will be staffed by the city’s Office of Community Safety team, which is “trained to work with special populations and coordinate services for families upon request,” according to the city’s press release.

For more information, contact Glenwood Recreation Center at 336-373-2929 or the Greensboro Urban Ministry at 336-271-5959.

