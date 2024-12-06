Featured photo: Center City Park (photo by Gale Melcher)

In an 8-0 vote on Tuesday evening, Greensboro city council passed updates to a city ordinance that makes it illegal to sit or lie down on public streets and sidewalks, a move that further targets the homeless population in the city.

The updated ordinance, which previously only banned the blockage of streets or highways, adds language that prohibits blocking or impeding a “public street or highway, public sidewalk, public passageway, or entrance or exit to a building.”

People who break any of these laws could be slapped with a Class 3 misdemeanor charge punishable by a fine of up to $50.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan confirmed that she pushed for the changes to the ordinance.

Here are the new rules:

Between 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m.-12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, “sitting or lying down upon a public street or highway, public sidewalk, public passageway, or entrance or exit to a building, or sitting or lying down upon a blanket, chair, stool or any other object placed upon a public street or highway, public sidewalk, public passageway, or entrance or exit to a building” is prohibited. According to Assistant City Manager Andrea Harrell, they’re banning sitting and laying down on the sidewalks during this time period “when our sidewalks are being frequently used.” ‘That’s becoming an increasing complaint from citizens and something that we’re trying to address,” Harrell said.

Sleeping and camping has been another “big complaint,” Harrell added. Now, it’s illegal to sleep or camp on a public street or highway, public sidewalk, public passageway or entrance or exit to a building. The city has defined ”to camp” as “any place where bedding, sleeping bags, or other material used for bedding purposes, or any stove or fire is placed for the purpose of maintaining a temporary place to live.”

Harrell mentioned that there will be a “grace period” for people to become familiar with the new rules. According to Harrell, downtown and parks staff as well as police and Allied Security will “educate people on this new ordinance.”

That grace period will last two weeks, Harrell said.

“Going to the bathroom on the sidewalk is absolutely disgusting, I don’t know why they do that,” said Councilmember Sharon Hightower.

But options for restrooms downtown are limited, particularly after hours and when resources like the library and the Interactive Resource Center close.

The city only recently installed Porta-Potties under the bridge by Spring Garden Street and at South Elm Street and Gate City Boulevard, Harrell said.

During the public comment period, local business owner of Something BARowed Lori Poag advocated for more city resources for the homeless, while noting that she has feared for her safety. Homeless resident and advocate Malique Hough asked city council for help at the IRC and for winter hotel shelter.

The law change comes on the heels of months of complaints from business owners about the homeless population in the downtown area, particularly at the Interactive Resource Center.

Co-founder of TransformGSO and board member of Downtown Greensboro Inc. Andy Zimmerman spoke in support of this ordinance that will crack down on “people that are breaking the law and hurting businesses downtown,” he said, lauding the police and downtown ambassadors for the way they’ve handled the “homeless problem” as well as increased police presence downtown.

Chris Waldeck, who is also on the board of DGI, encouraged the city to take action and approve the ordinance because the “harassing behavior” as well as “property destruction” and “defecation” is threatening the “reputation of the city.”

Zimmerman said when he’s downtown, “it feels better by having this police presence.”

Vaughan claimed that the panhandling at medians has “gone away” because the Greensboro Police Department is “out educating” people on “what the laws are and what people can and can’t do.”

According to Vaughan, city staff is working on a long-term solution with Downtown Greensboro, Inc. to install permanent bathrooms and that they’re currently getting cost estimates, but no estimated installation date was provided.

