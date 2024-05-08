Featured photo: Mayor Nancy Vaughan campaigns for her re-election outside Mendenhall Middle School in Greensboro N.C., on July 26, 2022.

Seated at the dais in Greensboro’s city hall on Tuesday night, Mayor Nancy Vaughan reflected on the work she’s done over the last decade as the city’s leader — in the very seat where she’s made countless major decisions.

“When I look back at the last 11 years, I’m proud of all of the things that we have accomplished. My goal was to move this city forward, and we have,” she said.

“I enjoy being mayor,” Vaughan added, “I always say that this is the best job in the city of Greensboro.”

And with that, one of Greensboro’s longest-serving mayors announced that after a “great deal of thought and prayer,” she’s decided to leave the dais for good when her term expires at the end of next year.

“In the meantime, we have a lot to do,” she said.

The city is still facing a number of challenges, such as “adequate attainable housing, making sure public safety has the resources that they need, and ensuring that our residents have the skills and transportation to compete successfully for these great, well-paying jobs that we are bringing into our community.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan speaks during the June 6 city council meeting (photo by Todd Turner)

She also lauded the achievements that have sprung up during her tenure, such as the Greensboro Randolph megasite, the Piedmont Triad International Airport, the Tanger Center and the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

As for her plans for life after being mayor, Vaughan is keeping that a mystery for now.

“They do not include elective office, and that is all I plan to say at this point,” she said.

Vaughan first took office as the city’s District 4 council member in 1997 before leaving in 2001. Between 2007 and 2013, she served as an at-large representative. She then set her sights on the office of mayor. She secured the role in December 2013 and scored three more terms in 2015, 2017 and 2022.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Greensboro’s Mayor Nancy Vaughan will not seek re-election in 2025', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/greensboros-mayor-not-seeking-re-election/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Greensboro’s Mayor Nancy Vaughan will not seek re-election in 2025', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/greensboros-mayor-not-seeking-re-election/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><em>Featured photo: Mayor Nancy Vaughan campaigns for her re-election outside Mendenhall Middle School in Greensboro N.C., on July 26, 2022.</em></p> <p class="has-drop-cap">Seated at the dais in Greensboro’s city hall on Tuesday night, Mayor Nancy Vaughan reflected on the work she’s done over the last decade as the city’s leader — in the very seat where she’s made countless major decisions.</p><div class="tcb-da7c458f78d946eaa4ef8199976c900f tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-da7c458f78d946eaa4ef8199976c900f"></div> <p>“When I look back at the last 11 years, I’m proud of all of the things that we have accomplished. My goal was to move this city forward, and we have,” she said.</p> <p>“I enjoy being mayor,” Vaughan added, “I always say that this is the best job in the city of Greensboro.”</p> <p>And with that, one of Greensboro’s longest-serving mayors announced that after a “great deal of thought and prayer,” she’s decided to leave the dais for good when her term expires at the end of next year.</p> <p>“In the meantime, we have a lot to do,” she said. </p><div class="tcb-251cc5dbb7812b6ce4993722255049e4 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-251cc5dbb7812b6ce4993722255049e4"></div><div class="tcb-bca7efe9fce10b2e6f53a3b00e5f22cd tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-bca7efe9fce10b2e6f53a3b00e5f22cd"></div> <p>The city is still facing a number of challenges, such as “adequate attainable housing, making sure public safety has the resources that they need, and ensuring that our residents have the skills and transportation to compete successfully for these great, well-paying jobs that we are bringing into our community.”</p> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="1024" height="683" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/dustin_jones_city_council-62.jpg?resize=1024%2C683&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-38745" style="width:700px" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/dustin_jones_city_council-62-scaled.jpg?resize=1024%2C683&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/dustin_jones_city_council-62-scaled.jpg?resize=300%2C200&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/dustin_jones_city_council-62-scaled.jpg?resize=768%2C512&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/dustin_jones_city_council-62-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C1024&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/dustin_jones_city_council-62-scaled.jpg?resize=2048%2C1365&ssl=1 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Mayor Nancy Vaughan speaks during the June 6 city council meeting (photo by Todd Turner)</figcaption></figure> <p>She also lauded the achievements that have sprung up during her tenure, such as the Greensboro Randolph megasite, the Piedmont Triad International Airport, the Tanger Center and the Greensboro Aquatic Center.</p> <p>As for her plans for life after being mayor, Vaughan is keeping that a mystery for now.</p> <p>“They do not include elective office, and that is all I plan to say at this point,” she said.</p> <p>Vaughan first took office as the city’s District 4 council member in 1997 before leaving in 2001. Between 2007 and 2013, she served as an at-large representative. She then set her sights on the office of mayor. She secured the role in December 2013 and scored three more terms in 2015, 2017 and 2022.</p> <div class="tcb-88653bfe7a57d444f6d779aa91b54399 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-88653bfe7a57d444f6d779aa91b54399"></div><div class="tcb-5a6e00d1bda465720cbf220a402c265c tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-5a6e00d1bda465720cbf220a402c265c"></div><div class="tcb-21401453cd90c171d9efbb6902b95e9d tcb-real1" id="tcb-21401453cd90c171d9efbb6902b95e9d"></div> Click to copy