Featured photo: Mayor Nancy Vaughan campaigns for her re-election outside Mendenhall Middle School in Greensboro N.C., on July 26, 2022.
Seated at the dais in Greensboro’s city hall on Tuesday night, Mayor Nancy Vaughan reflected on the work she’s done over the last decade as the city’s leader — in the very seat where she’s made countless major decisions.
“When I look back at the last 11 years, I’m proud of all of the things that we have accomplished. My goal was to move this city forward, and we have,” she said.
“I enjoy being mayor,” Vaughan added, “I always say that this is the best job in the city of Greensboro.”
And with that, one of Greensboro’s longest-serving mayors announced that after a “great deal of thought and prayer,” she’s decided to leave the dais for good when her term expires at the end of next year.
“In the meantime, we have a lot to do,” she said.
The city is still facing a number of challenges, such as “adequate attainable housing, making sure public safety has the resources that they need, and ensuring that our residents have the skills and transportation to compete successfully for these great, well-paying jobs that we are bringing into our community.”
She also lauded the achievements that have sprung up during her tenure, such as the Greensboro Randolph megasite, the Piedmont Triad International Airport, the Tanger Center and the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
As for her plans for life after being mayor, Vaughan is keeping that a mystery for now.
“They do not include elective office, and that is all I plan to say at this point,” she said.
Vaughan first took office as the city’s District 4 council member in 1997 before leaving in 2001. Between 2007 and 2013, she served as an at-large representative. She then set her sights on the office of mayor. She secured the role in December 2013 and scored three more terms in 2015, 2017 and 2022.
All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗Republish this story
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Leave a Reply