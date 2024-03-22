Despite the multiple news reports foreshadowing the date, many avid fans of McKAY’s, formerly known as Ed McKay’s in Greensboro, will undoubtedly be disappointed when they hear that the used bookstore chain has announced is final day.

Last fall, the bookstore company, which has had the Greensboro location for more than 15 years, made headlines when it announced that it would be closing its location in the city and moving to Mebane, about 33 miles away.

On Friday, the company announced that its last day at the Greensboro location would be April 7. The new location in Mebane at 4053 Wilson Road, which features 35,000 square feet of retail space, will open on April 19 at 9 a.m.

The new location in Mebane is more than three times the size of the Greensboro store.

“We’re excited to announce our move to Mebane,” said Gwen Ball, the manager of McKAY’s Greensboro in a press release. “We’ve loved being part of the Greensboro community, but we’ve outgrown our location on Battleground Ave. The new building will give us the space we need to best serve the area for years to come.”

Representatives have said that the new location in Mebane also has a more streamlined way to drop off items in which sellers can pull right up to the building into designated, covered parking spots and drop off the items they want to sell without having to go inside.

McKAY’s will continue to carry the same type of inventory as before, but now Ball says they will have “even more space to bring in new items and offer a larger selection to the public.”

The company also has locations in Winston-Salem and in Tennessee in Knoxville, Chattanooga, or Nashville. The store’s trade credit never expires and can be used at any McKAY’s location.

McKAY’s was founded in North Carolina in 1974 as a place to buy, sell, and trade books. The original idea of a bookstore has expanded to include music, movies, electronics, games, musical instruments, collectibles, and more. Visit mckaybooks.com for more information.