This story was originally published by Clayton Henkel, NC Newsline

July 16, 2024

Rep. Ashton Wheeler Clemmons announced Tuesday that she will be resigning from the North Carolina House of Representatives in August to start a new position within the University of North Carolina System.

Clemmons, a Democrat, has represented Guilford County for three terms, serving most recently as the House Deputy Democratic Leader.

Having worked as an elementary school teacher, a principal, and central office administrator, Clemmons founded the Early Childhood Caucus to increase support and funding for prenatal care through children five years of age. She worked with colleagues across the aisle to pass the Dignity of Women Who Are Incarcerated Act and Raise the Age for Marriage.

In 2023, she was a passionate critic of Senate Bill 20, North Carolina’s 12-week ban on abortion, noting her deep concern about the well-being of young women and girls who would likely be the ones most impacted.

“Representative Clemmons came to the General Assembly for the right reason — she wanted to help the people of our state. She stayed authentically true to that calling and leaves our caucus and state stronger,” said Democratic Leader Robert Reives in a prepared statement.

Clemmons’ next role will be to serve as an associate vice president of P-12 Strategy and Policy for the University of North Carolina System.

Clemmons’s departure comes on the heels of two recent announcements by two other high-profile legislators taking leave from the state legislature.

Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), a chief House budget writer who championed bringing sports gambling to North Carolina, announced his resignation on Monday. Sen. Jim Perry (R-Lenoir) resigned earlier this month, opting not to seek re-election. Perry was co-chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

Governor Roy Cooper will appoint a person for the unexpired part of Clemmons’ term, as recommended by the Guilford County Democratic Party’s executive committee.

