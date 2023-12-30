Featured photo: On July 18, council unanimously agreed to fund a statue of Justice Henry Frye, the first African-American chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, and his wife Shirley Frye, a leader and activist in the community, in a downtown park. (screenshot)

Henry and Shirley Frye are a Greensboro power couple.

Henry Frye was the first African-American chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, and also served as a state representative in the NC General Assembly, while helping to eliminate the vestiges of Jim Crow from state law. A schoolteacher, Shirley Frye helped integrate the two segregated YWCAs in Greensboro in the 1970s and was involved in a number of civic causes. The Fryes both graduated from NC A&T State University in 1953.

“Shirley and Henry Frye are friends, mentors, community leaders,” former District Three Councilmember Justin Outling said in July.

On Jan. 2, Greensboro’s mayor and city councilmembers will honor the installation of a sculpture of the couple in Center City Park.

“It’ll be a wonderful statue to commemorate the contributions of the Fryes to the city, the state and the country,” Outling told Triad City Beat in July.

Sculptor Maria Kirby-Smith was commissioned to create the piece. Kirby-Smith was also the artist behind the statues of Joseph Bryan, former Greensboro mayor and the O. Henry statue.

The sculpture has been funded and provided by the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, and the city accepted the statue in July. The statue will become the property of the city once it’s installed in the park.

Outling acknowledged that gifts often come with a price: once the statue becomes the city’s property, they’ll be responsible for its maintenance. “One of the things I came to appreciate as a council member was, there are gifts, but everything costs money,” Outling recognized.

Outling added that the city’s Parks and Recreation Director Phil Fleischmann worked with the foundation regarding some of the maintenance costs associated with it.

“Even when you get a wonderful statue, you have to think about the fact that it’s going to cost money over time to maintain that statue,” he continued.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Henry and Shirley Frye statue to be installed in January', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/henry-and-shirley-frye-statue-to-be-installed-in-january/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Henry and Shirley Frye statue to be installed in January', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/henry-and-shirley-frye-statue-to-be-installed-in-january/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><em>Featured photo: On July 18, council unanimously agreed to fund a statue of Justice Henry Frye, the first African-American chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, and his wife Shirley Frye, a leader and activist in the community, in a downtown park. (screenshot)</em></p> <p class="has-drop-cap">Henry and Shirley Frye are a Greensboro power couple.</p><div class="tcb-0fa13263d5a8bdae05b931f69cfc651c tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-0fa13263d5a8bdae05b931f69cfc651c"></div> <p>Henry Frye was the first African-American chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, and also served as a state representative in the NC General Assembly, while helping to eliminate the vestiges of Jim Crow from state law. A schoolteacher, Shirley Frye <a href="https://relations.ncat.edu/pubs/alumnitimes/2017/oct27/shirleyfryenraward.html">helped integrate</a> the two segregated YWCAs in Greensboro in the 1970s and was involved in a number of civic causes. The Fryes both graduated from NC A&T State University in 1953. </p> <p>“Shirley and Henry Frye are friends, mentors, community leaders,” former District Three Councilmember Justin Outling said in July.</p> <p>On Jan. 2, Greensboro’s mayor and city councilmembers <a href="https://pub-greensboro-nc.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=37499">will honor the installation</a> of a sculpture of the couple in Center City Park. </p> <p>“It’ll be a wonderful statue to commemorate the contributions of the Fryes to the city, the state and the country,” Outling told <em>Triad City Beat</em> in July.</p><div class="tcb-61cb155cbff04bd31fcc4712d754802c tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-61cb155cbff04bd31fcc4712d754802c"></div><div class="tcb-e47d860271fca5a29340f2d2f5165055 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-e47d860271fca5a29340f2d2f5165055"></div> <p>Sculptor Maria Kirby-Smith was commissioned to create the piece. Kirby-Smith was also the artist behind the statues of Joseph Bryan, former Greensboro mayor and the O. Henry statue.</p> <p>The sculpture has been funded and provided by the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, and the city <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/former-nc-justice-henry-frye-and-trailblazing-activist-shirley-frye-to-be-commemorated-in-downtown-sculpture/">accepted the statue</a> in July. The statue will become the property of the city once it’s installed in the park.</p> <p>Outling acknowledged that gifts often come with a price: once the statue becomes the city’s property, they’ll be responsible for its maintenance. “One of the things I came to appreciate as a council member was, there are gifts, but everything costs money,” Outling recognized.</p> <p>Outling added that the city’s Parks and Recreation Director Phil Fleischmann worked with the foundation regarding some of the maintenance costs associated with it.</p> <p>“Even when you get a wonderful statue, you have to think about the fact that it’s going to cost money over time to maintain that statue,” he continued.</p> <div class="tcb-ed2a4e81bf30770433916d092f8a6300 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-ed2a4e81bf30770433916d092f8a6300"></div><div class="tcb-a0417ae4828bce75233a5e69eddb14ca tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-a0417ae4828bce75233a5e69eddb14ca"></div><div class="tcb-799787b863975b8458d1e7b73df0e6fe tcb-real1" id="tcb-799787b863975b8458d1e7b73df0e6fe"></div> Click to copy