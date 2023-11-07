By 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening, all of the votes had been counted for the elections held this year in Guilford County. According to the State Board of Elections, 18,342 ballots were cast on Tuesday.

Mayoral race

Cyril Jefferson

In the High Point mayoral race, Democrat Cyril Jefferson beat out Republican Victor Jones by more than 13 percentage points. Both Jefferson and Jones served on High Point’s city council in Wards 1 and 5 respectively.

In a previous article for TCB, Jefferson stated that his primary concerns if elected mayor included expanding job training and investing in zip code 27260, which he called the poorest urban zip code in the state. He also said he would prioritize creating affordable housing, focusing on education and providing mental health services.

City Council At-large

Britt Moore

In the at-large race for High Point city council, current Councilmember Britt Moore and newcomer Amanda Cook will be sworn in come January. Moore, a Republican who is currently serving his fourth term, won the highest percentage points (28.1 percent), while Democrat Amanda Cook won the second at-large seat with 26.5 percent. Sam Carr came in third with 22.9 percent while Willie H. Davis garnered 22.1 percent.

Amanda Cook

Moore touted High Point’s growth over the past four years, including the arrival of the Carolina Core FC soccer team, residential and industrial development and improvements to City Lake Park, according to the High Point Enterprise.

Cook, who unsuccessfully ran for Guilford County School Board in 2022, is an educator and secretary for the High Point NAACP. She told TCB that she would focus on infrastructure, fair housing and job creation.

City Council Ward 1

Vickie McIver

In the City Council Ward 1 race, first-time candidate Vickie McIver won handily over opponent Glenn Romero Chavis, garnering 73.2 percent of the vote. McIver told TCB that she has lived in High Point for 65 years and has worked in local government for 35 of those years.

She previously told TCB that she would focus on economic growth, food deserts, transportation and fair housing.

City Council Ward 2

Tyrone Johnson

Ward 2 will see a familiar face representing them come January. Tyrone Johnson who currently serves as an at-large councilmember won the seat with 69.7 percent of the vote over opponent Cody Locklear.

Johnson was first elected to council in 2019 and is the senior pastor of Greater Praise of Deliverance Church of Worship.

City Council Ward 3

Monica Peters

In Ward 3, incumbent Councilmember Monica Peters reclaimed her seat after garnering 72.5 percent of the vote. The two-term councilmember told the High Point Enterprise in April that she wants to continue serving to guide redevelopment within the ward.

City Council Ward 4

Wesley Hudson

In a close race, incumbent Councilmember Wesley Hudson rewon his seat in Ward 4 against Patrick Harman, who ran for the at-large seat in 2019. Hudson won by about 3 percentage points against Harman this election.

City Council Ward 5

Tim Andrew

In Ward 5, Republican Tim Andrew beat opponent Beverly Jo Bard by more than 20 percentage points to become the new representative.

Similar to Amanda Cook, Andrew ran an unsuccessful campaign for Guilford County School Board in 2022, losing to Democrat Khem Irby in the general election.

In a High Point Enterprise piece, Andrew said that his priorities if elected were public safety, balanced growth in the city and resisting tax increases.

City Council Ward 6

Michael Holmes

In Ward 6, incumbent Michael Holmes easily reclaimed his seat after garnering 59.7 percent of the vote compared to his opponent Heather Brooks, who received 39.9 percent.

Holmes, a Democrat, was a pivotal part of the process of getting the city of High Point to release and accept a plan for reparations earlier this year.