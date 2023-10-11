The city of High Point held its primary election yesterday for three offices: Ward 1, at-large and mayor. High Point municipal elections are non-partisan, which means that the top contenders move forward to the General Election regardless of party affiliation. High Point is located in four different counties — Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph — so results came in from four different boards of elections.

Jefferson and Jones advance in mayor’s race

Ward 5 Councilmember Vic Jones and Ward 1 Councilmember Cyril Jefferson will advance to the General Election in November. Jefferson got the most votes — 2,903 against Jones’ 2001, which was enough to make a 15-point lead. Contenders Abdul Rashid (Richard) Saddiqui and Gene Kininmonth got fewer than 1,000 votes between them, amounting to about 17 percent of the vote.

Four advance in at-large race

Of seven contenders in the at-large race, four will face off for two spots in November. Top vote-getter was Britt Moore with 23 percent (2,378 votes), followed by Amanda Cook with 21 percent (2,157 votes), Willie H. Davis with almost 17 percent (1,705 votes) and Sam Carr, with almost 15 percent (1,514 votes). Contenders Shazia Iqbal, Kenneth Jabari Harper Jr. and Orel Henry were eliminated from contention.

First-time candidates to face off in Ward 1

In Ward 1, currently represented by Councilmember Jefferson who is running for mayor, first-time candidates Vicki McKiver and Glenn Romero Chavis combined for 93 percent of the vote to edge out Henry Harris. McKiver was top vote-getter, leading Chavs by 23 points.

The High Point Municipal Election is on Nov. 7.