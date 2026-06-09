Imagine you’re launching a new app for your retail store. But on the first day, more than half of the app’s users experienced a screen freeze when making a payment!

Nobody would have expected this to happen. Even if you have thoroughly tested the app, you cannot ignore the possibility of unexpected issues occurring after release. Unexpected issues may appear at any time. What can be done then? Of course, automation is one of the most effective solutions. How would you automate? Will you choose traditional scripted automation tools, through which only people with programming skills can perform automation? Or will you go for a flexible tool through which both technical and non-technical teams can automate your app’s workflow?

Fortunately, AI-powered software testing tools are making it easier to overcome these common testing challenges. For instance, testRigor allows both technical and non-technical team members to build automated tests in natural language, helping teams accelerate automation while minimizing maintenance overhead.

Why Software Quality Matters More Than Ever for NC Companies

The North Carolina business landscape includes big manufacturing plants in the Piedmont Triad, new tech and fintech companies making waves in Charlotte and Raleigh, and the healthcare and logistics sectors. Companies here are investing heavily in building their own apps, websites, and software to stay ahead. But there’s a problem. Many still rely on manual testing and traditional automation to test software. It’s difficult to maintain test scripts using traditional automation methods.

A study by ResearchGate on AI-driven QA automation found that more than 75% of companies now see AI testing as part of their core strategy. Of these, 71% are already using AI tools to perform repetitive tasks, such as generating and analyzing test data. The study also found that AI can reduce the effort required to plan and run tests by up to 30% on average. This is a huge relief for companies in the Triad area that struggle to run their businesses on a small profit margin.

How AI Is Transforming Software Testing

Traditional automation testing requires writing huge chunks of code. Every time something changes in the app, these tests have to be re-run and revised. It takes a lot of time, and there is a good chance of human error. But AI tools have changed the process completely.

These platforms can understand our instructions in simple English, automatically generate test cases, and adapt when the app’s design changes. Instead of a QA team sitting around for days clicking on the same UI over and over again, AI can automate many of those repeated tasks. Therefore, the team can focus on improving the user experience and allocate time to more important tasks.

For example, an e-commerce company in North Carolina can now run a simple test by providing the context below using AI-based automation tools:

“Check whether the items can be added to the cart. Make sure that the payment is processed successfully.”

The AI tool will run it automatically across a variety of browsers and devices. This method can help quickly identify design issues (visual glitches), performance issues, and other technical issues that manual testers might miss under strict deadlines. For more insights on how no-code and AI testing are democratizing QA, see this overview.

Real Benefits for NC Businesses

Faster Time to Market: The development teams in the Triad can release updates often. This speed helps retailers adapt to seasonal demand, and software startups compete with larger companies.

The development teams in the Triad can release updates often. This speed helps retailers adapt to seasonal demand, and software startups compete with larger companies. Reduced Costs: By catching bugs before an app is released, the number of urgent fixes and customer support calls can be reduced.

By catching bugs before an app is released, the number of urgent fixes and customer support calls can be reduced. Superior User Experience: When an app works consistently across all devices, people trust it more. Whether it’s a healthcare portal in Durham or a logistics dashboard that helps the ports in Wilmington, if the software runs smoothly, people will use it regularly.

When an app works consistently across all devices, people trust it more. Whether it’s a healthcare portal in Durham or a logistics dashboard that helps the ports in Wilmington, if the software runs smoothly, people will use it regularly. Better Security and Compliance: AI tools are great for helping detect security vulnerabilities in apps and supporting compliance efforts for financial and healthcare clients in North Carolina.

What Holds Businesses Back From AI Testing?

One concern that some small business owners have is whether this AI testing is too complicated or too expensive. But to be honest, many AI testing tools today are designed to be easy for non-technical users to use. They do not demand coding knowledge. They are also available in affordable packages that can be scaled up or down as the company grows.

Another concern is that it will put people out of work. But what’s really happening is that AI isn’t taking away QA teams’ jobs. It’s making their jobs easier. Instead of just sitting around and clicking away, testers can focus on more creative tasks. For instance, planning how to make the app easier to use, accurately evaluating the results, understanding the behavior of real customers, and setting up tests accordingly. This change makes the job a little more interesting and helps retain smart people in the highly competitive tech field in North Carolina.

Then there’s the matter of data privacy. Reputable AI testing tool providers typically implement security measures and offer controls over how customer data is processed. They also give businesses full control over where their data is processed. This is crucial for companies that handle sensitive information about local customers.

Software Quality is a Business Necessity: Prepare NC Businesses for the Future

Companies in North Carolina don’t need to make major changes to their existing systems. You can start by identifying the areas that matter most to the business, such as customer flows, payment methods, or mobile responsiveness. By testing these areas on a single app, you can quickly see results. Once you see the results, you can then move on to other areas.

For help, companies can reach out to local organizations like the North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH). When a company’s own knowledge of customer requirements is combined with the power of AI testing, it can easily get ahead of the game. As artificial intelligence continues to grow, these testing tools will become even smarter. Expect these changes:

The ability to predict problems before they occur

Deeper connections to software development

Better support for new technologies like voice interfaces and IoT devices, which are now commonplace in North Carolina’s smart manufacturing landscape

Having a proper testing system is a necessity. Without it, businesses may face risks related to software quality, customer satisfaction, and operational reliability. With modern automation in place, you can maintain brand identity, win over customers, and avoid business failures. To shine in the market, you need more and more trusted customers. Whether it’s a family business that has been running for a long time or a new fintech startup, customers can only trust you if you have good software that runs smoothly. AI testing can now help companies in North Carolina build that trust very easily.