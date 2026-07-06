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Alberta opens its regulated online gambling market to private operators on July 13, 2026. It becomes the second Canadian province to take this step, after Ontario. For readers who already know how Ontario’s market works, the two provinces share a structure but differ in scale and timing.

Ontario opened Canada’s first open, competitive iGaming market on April 4, 2022. It remains the country’s largest regulated online market. According to iGaming Ontario, players wagered $82.7 billion in the year ending March 2025, spread across about 2.6 million active player accounts. iGaming Ontario also reports that operator revenue has passed $10 billion since the 2022 launch. The province started with 12 operators and grew to about 50 active sites over three years. That track record gives Alberta a mature reference point as it prepares to open its own market.

Alberta becomes the second province to allow private operators to run online casinos and sportsbooks. Its market opens July 13, 2026. Today only Play Alberta, the government-run site, is authorized in the province. Once approved, private casinos, sportsbooks and poker rooms will be able to accept Alberta players. Dozens of operators have already registered with the provincial regulator ahead of the launch. Ontario’s head start means Alberta enters with proven demand and a working template, rather than an untested idea.

Both provinces split the work between two bodies. In Ontario, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario regulates the market and registers operators, while iGaming Ontario manages the operator agreements. Alberta uses a similar split. The regulator, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, known as AGLC, sets the rules and issues registrations. A separate body, the Alberta iGaming Corporation, or AiGC, runs the marketplace and holds the commercial agreements with operators. Both frameworks operate under a conduct and manage model permitted by Canada’s Criminal Code. Readers tracking which regulated Alberta casino sites plan to go live can follow the registration list as the date nears.

The two markets also differ on tax terms. Alberta will keep 20 percent of gaming revenue, with a further 2 percent directed to First Nations and 1 percent to social responsibility funding. That puts the effective rate at just under 23 percent. In both provinces, an operator must register with the provincial body before it can take a single bet. Registration on its own does not confirm that a brand is live and ready for deposits. The same distinction applied in Ontario, where the operator list grew steadily in the weeks around its own launch.

The minimum age to gamble online in Alberta is 18 or older, the same rule Ontario applies. Both provinces frame the change as a way to move players from unregulated sites into a supervised market. Alberta officials have said unregulated sites account for most current online play in the province. The July 13 launch is designed to redirect that activity into licensed channels, following the path Ontario set in 2022. Whether Alberta reaches Ontario’s scale will depend on how many operators go live and how quickly players move across.