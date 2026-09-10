Sports betting was legalized in the USA several years ago and the country quickly became one of the largest markets in the world. Even though many things about sports betting are similar to what’s happening in other parts of the world, there are also some major differences. That’s why this article will try to cover everything you need to know.

The Regulation is Completely Different

Perhaps the biggest difference between sports betting in the USA and in other parts of the world is the regulation. Most countries around the world have a national government authority responsible for licensing, but in the USA, each state is free to decide what happens in the industry. As a result, people who want to read professional reviews and find the best bookmakers on Nostrabet US will have to make sure that they operate in their specific state. The legislation is highly dynamic, so users must ensure that the jurisdiction in their state permits access to such sites.

The fragment system is unusual compared with many other parts of the world. In fact, the USA’s system is closer to that in South Africa than to that of countries like the UK. Considering how things are changing and how fast it’s growing, we would not be surprised if the regulations change in the future.

A New Market Compared with Other Countries

Sports betting has existed for generations in some parts of the world. In the UK, for example, people have access to betting shops, which have been around for decades. However, the USA is not like that, as sports betting became legal in 2018.

Legal sports betting was mostly limited to Nevada before the famous Supreme Court ruling from 2918. Once it came to power, dozens of states quickly introduced legal betting markets and allowed people there to access such sites.

Most American sportsbooks focused heavily on digital platforms, especially mobile play. Nowadays, all the leading companies there have at least a functional mobile site, and many also provide advanced applications.

It’s safe to say that many of these companies actually built their businesses around smartphone applications. These apps let people place bets, use bonuses, make transactions and keep track of everything.

Different Betting Preferences

Another way in which sports betting in the US is different from that in other countries is in the betting preferences of people. Americans often have different habits compared with people from other countries. In Europe, for example, soccer dominates many markets and users stake on things like match winners, goal totals, and even tournament outcomes. While soccer is also big in the USA, local bettors usually prefer other sports.

Americans bet most on things like the NFL, basketball (NBA), baseball (MLB), ice hockey (NHL) and even college sports. American sportsbooks also popularize certain types of wagers, such as point spreads, moneyline bets, and different player performance bets.

If you look closely, you may also find differences in the odds. Some markets in the USA (especially the player props) often come with more competitive odds. It seems like bookies do that on purpose to make sure they are more competitive.

The relationship between sports leagues and betting companies

Another major difference between the American sports betting market and those in other parts of the world is the relationship between the American sports organizations and different betting companies.

Holistically, many leagues in the USA were cautious about gambling because of match-fixing and the integrity of competitions. However, as legalization expanded, professional leagues began forming partnerships with leading online sportsbooks. Nowadays, you can find betting ads frequently during sports broadcasts, and some teams will even work directly with the biggest names in the industry.

If you compare the situation with that in other countries, you will see significant differences. There are places where sports betting sites are allowed, but advertising them is illegal. As a result, teams will not partner with them in any way.

Taxes and Economic Impact

Sports betting has become a major source of revenue for many states in the USA. In fact, the legal operators generate billions in income, so they pay a lot of taxes, create jobs and even contribute to the wider gambling industry.

The rapid expansion has been significant. A quick look at the stats shows that legal sportsbooks in the USA have generated billions of dollars annually. All of this means that the local market is one of the largest in the world.

Closing Thoughts

Overall, sports betting in the USA differs from that in other countries because it has developed through decentralization and technology. Unlike other countries with long-established national betting frameworks, the US relies on individual states to set their own rules. This makes it unique, and the numbers prove it, because the USA sports betting market is on another level compared to those elsewhere.