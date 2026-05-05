A website development timeline defines how quickly you can launch your business. It determines the first impression your customers get.
Let’s see how a custom website design can attract more business opportunities. It ensures smoother project execution as well.
What Defines a “Professional Website”?
A professional website is built to perform, scale, and represent a brand. When a potential customer clicks into the page, they know exactly what your business is.
Customizable
A professional design should never just use standard templates. It should be personalized to meet your unique branding needs. There should be user-focused layouts.
Responsive
Optimize the layouts for different devices. Users should be able to achieve all features regardless of the device they use.
SEO
SEO-friendly websites rank higher on search pages. More potential clients can reach your products.
Average Timeframes for Different Website Types
Here is an average website development timeline. Use this as a reference only. The actual timeframe will depend on factors discussed in the following sections.
Basic information pages
For information pages, like event brochures, it can be completed within 2 to 4 weeks. There is usually minimal functionality.
Small businesses
It takes around 6 to 8 weeks. It includes everything from branding to CMS setup. There are some interactive features.
E-commerce
For large e-commerce sites, it can take 8 to 12 weeks or more. You have to confirm the product listings, payment systems, and user flows. You may also have to create an internal portal for workers and clients.
Key Stages of Website Development and Their Timelines
Each phase contributes to the foundation of a solid business. You should not rush through the process for a quick launch.
Planning & design
The discovery and design stage takes around 4 weeks. You will determine the features and styles.
Development
The development stage will take around 6 to 8 weeks, depending on your requirements. They will implement the features and functions.
Testing
Before the delivery, there will be around a week of final testing. They will check for system bugs and performance issues. The final product should work across devices.
Factors That Influence Website Development Time
The average timeline is an estimation. It is not a golden rule for every business. Many factors can affect the speed.
Complexity
More features will require more time to build. The final testing stage will also take longer. Your developers will provide a more accurate timeline after a consultation.
Feedback
Providing timely feedback will facilitate the process. You should try to be as precise about your requirements as possible.
Team size
If you are working with an established firm, you will likely get the final product more quickly. Newer developers may take more time to refine and fix problems.
Fast vs. High-Quality: Can You Have Both?
You can speed up the website design timeline. But you should always go for a balanced approach for good results.
Faster build
Using existing templates is the easiest method. It minimizes the design process. There is no need to customize the layout. You can still change the color themes.
High-quality build
For a high-quality build, every spect will be personalized. It is more time-intensive. But you will get a product that speaks to your brand and story.
Balanced approach
Many business owners opt for a balanced approach. You can choose pre-built components with customizable features. You can also focus on the core functions first and expand later on.
How to Speed Up the Website Development Process
Here are a few ways you can speed up the website design timeline
Work with a partner
Find a local partner like Atlantic BT. They cover both web design and web development. It offers everything you need in one place.
Clear requirements
Write down all your requirements clearly. If you don’t have a preference on certain aspects, allow the designer to take charge.
Strong communication
Keep a strong communication with your provider. Provide timely feedback so they can implement the changes in time.
In conclusion
Building a professional website can retain customers and boost sales. You can take the general timeline as a reference. But you should consult with an expert for your personalized timeline.
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